Steelers will make NFL history in France amid Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty

The Steelers are officially heading back to the international stage after the NFL confirmed they will face the Saints in the first regular-season game ever played in France.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again heading overseas after the NFL officially confirmed that Mike McCarthy’s team will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25, during Week 7 at Stade de France in Paris.

The matchup will become the league’s first-ever regular-season game played in France, further cementing the Steelers’ role as one of the NFL’s premier international brands.

Pittsburgh already played a major role in the league’s international expansion plans last season when the franchise participated in the first regular-season game in Ireland, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. Now, the Steelers are once again returning to the international stage as the NFL continues using one of its most globally recognized franchises to grow the sport overseas.

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Steelers could have home-field advantage in France despite facing Saints

One major difference compared to Pittsburgh’s 2025 international appearance is that the Steelers will not sacrifice a home game this time. The New Orleans Saints will officially serve as the designated home team for the matchup at Stade de France.

Still, Pittsburgh may end up feeling like the home team anyway. Few NFL franchises possess the same level of international popularity as the Steelers, whose fanbase extends far beyond the United States. Given the organization’s global reach and strong following across Europe, there is a realistic possibility that black and gold colors dominate the atmosphere in Paris.

The game also represents another opportunity for the NFL to showcase one of its flagship franchises on a worldwide stage. Whether Aaron Rodgers is under center or not, the Steelers remain one of the league’s biggest attractions internationally, and the NFL clearly continues viewing Pittsburgh as a centerpiece of its global expansion strategy.