NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza highlights energy shift in comeback win: ‘It was something different’

The New York Mets showed a different kind of fight on Friday night, rallying from an early deficit to secure a much-needed 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Carlos Mendoza highlighted the shift in energy as a key factor in a win that could mark a turning point in a difficult stretch.

“We haven’t been able to win games like that when you get down 3-0 and the feeling is like, ‘All right,’” Mendoza said after the game. “Today, it wasn’t the case. It was something different, the energy in the dugout, the guys playing loose… When he got punched, he punched back. He kind of set the tone there.”

The victory came just hours after president of baseball operations David Stearns publicly backed Mendoza, reinforcing confidence in the manager despite the team’s struggles.

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The comeback was fueled by Ronny Mauricio, whose go-ahead home run in the seventh inning lifted New York to just its fourth win in the last 21 games. The moment stood out for a team that has struggled to generate momentum during its recent slump.

"We haven't been able to win games like that, when you get down 3-0 and the feeling is like 'alright'. Today that wasn't the case. It was something different. The energy in the dugout. The guys playing loose"



– Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/BXWi5Iepyg — SNY (@SNYtv) May 2, 2026

Mauricio delivers defining moment in Mets’ comeback

After falling behind early following a two-run homer by Jorge Soler, the Mets once again faced the risk of another disappointing result. The Angels added to their lead before New York began to respond in the sixth inning.

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A rally sparked by Bo Bichette and capped by a game-tying hit from Marcus Semien shifted the momentum. Then, in the seventh, Mauricio delivered the decisive blow, a 111.3 mph fastball sent over the center-field wall. He paused briefly to admire the shot before celebrating, a visible sign of emotion from a team that has lacked it at times this season.

Mets look to build momentum after rare win

For a club that has often faltered after falling behind early, this comeback offered a different narrative, one centered on resilience and energy. While one win does not erase weeks of inconsistency, it may provide a foundation for the Mets as they attempt to climb out of their early-season hole.