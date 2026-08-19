Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Libertadores Cup game on August 19, 2026

Cerro Porteno host Palmeiras at Estadio ueno La Nueva Olla in the decisive second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16. After a 1-1 draw in Brazil, here is how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Tournament Libertadores Cup Date Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fubo

How to watch Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras in the USA

Cerro Porteño vs. Palmeiras will be available to watch in the United States through beIN SPORTS, with streaming available on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fubo. The match is the second leg of the Copa Libertadores.

Can I watch Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras for free?

New Fubo subscribers can watch Cerro Porteno vs. Palmeiras through the free trial. Its current U.S. offers show a 5-day free trial on several of its featured plans, although the company notes that free trials are not necessarily available on every plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cerro Porteno and Palmeiras meet at Estadio ueno La Nueva Olla with a place in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals at stake. The first leg in Sao Paulo ended 1-1, with Flaco Lopez putting Palmeiras ahead before an own goal by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel brought Cerro level late in the match. With the aggregate score tied, a win sends either team through, while another draw means the series will be decided on penalties.

Players of Cerro Porteño during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 Group F match (Source: Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

The result gives Cerro a significant opportunity in front of its home crowd. The Paraguayan club has already beaten Palmeiras 1-0 at Allianz Parque during the group stage and also drew 1-1 with the Brazilian side at La Nueva Olla earlier in the competition.

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This is the 19th meeting between the two clubs, making it the most frequent cross-border matchup in Libertadores history. Palmeiras lead the overall series, but Cerro have reason to believe they can eliminate one of the tournament favorites.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, face a difficult away test after failing to capitalize on their home advantage in the first leg. Abel Ferreira‘s team will also be without Andreas Pereira, who was sent off in the opening match and is suspended for the return leg. Pereira has been Palmeiras’ leading assist provider this season, with 10 assists, creating another challenge for Abel when selecting his midfield.

Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras: Predicted Lineups

Cerro Porteno (4-1-4-1): Manuel Roffo; Marcelo Chaparro, Alexis Canete, Lucas Quintana, Gustavo Velazquez; Jorge Morel; Cecilio Dominguez, Cesar Bobadilla, Ariel Gamarra, Fabricio Dominguez; Pablo Vegetti.

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Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Carlos Miguel; Joaquin Piquerez, Alexander Barboza, Murilo Cerqueira, Allan; Marlon Freitas, Emiliano Martinez; Jhon Arias, Andreas Pereira, Mauricio; Jose Manuel Lopez.

What time is the Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 19, at 6:00 PM ET. CONMEBOL lists the game for 7:00 PM local time in Paraguay, which corresponds to 6:00 PM Eastern Time in the United States.

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM