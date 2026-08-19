Tom Brady has a message for today's NFL stars who prefer to skip preseason, including quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers.

Tom Brady has reignited the debate over NFL players sitting out preseason games, and the message from the legend is clear: football players should want to play football.

The former New England Patriots quarterback became part of the conversation after a video from 2010 resurfaced and went viral. In the footage, Brady remained on the field deep into the third quarter of a preseason game, with Randy Moss also playing alongside him.

The clip quickly drew comparisons to today’s NFL, where several star quarterbacks are reluctant to take part in exhibition games. Aaron Rodgers, for example, recently described preseason football as “not real football” with the Steelers.

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What did Tom Brady say about NFL players skipping preseason?

Tom Brady did not mention Aaron Rodgers by name, but his comments clearly challenge the modern approach taken by star players who prefer to avoid preseason action.

“Preseason, regular season, I never wanted to be taken off the field. Practice makes perfect. Too many people looking for easy ways out these days. When you’re a football player, and it’s football season, your job is to play football.”

The message is particularly striking coming from a quarterback who spent more than two decades playing at the highest level. Brady’s approach was famously centered around preparation and repetition, and he appears to believe that preseason snaps are part of that process.

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His resurfaced 2010 performance provides a perfect example of that mentality. Brady was not simply making a brief appearance before heading to the sideline. He remained involved deep into the game while playing alongside one of his most dangerous weapons in Moss.

Why Tom Brady’s comments matter for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most prominent examples of the changing attitude toward preseason football. The Steelers quarterback has made it clear that he would be comfortable sitting out Pittsburgh’s exhibition games, leaving the decision to Mike McCarthy.

The argument from modern NFL teams is understandable. Starting quarterbacks are increasingly valuable, and one preseason injury can potentially derail an entire season. Teams also have much more information about established veterans, making extended preseason workloads less necessary.

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Brady sees the issue differently. For him, preseason was another opportunity to sharpen his game, build timing with teammates and prepare for the regular season.

That philosophical difference highlights how much the NFL has changed. Brady’s generation often viewed preseason repetitions as essential preparation. Today’s stars and coaches are increasingly focused on minimizing injury risk and preserving their most important players.

Whether Brady’s old-school approach still makes sense in today’s NFL is debatable. But his message is unmistakable: if you’re a football player during football season, he believes there should be no shortcuts.