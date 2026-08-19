NY Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses David Stearns’ future with the franchise

Steve Cohen made it clear to the media that he values the work David Stearns has done with the New York Mets so far.

Despite David Stearns’ efforts to build a competitive MLB roster, the New York Mets have unfortunately fallen short of expectations this season. Even so, and with next season already in mind, Steve Cohen has not ruled out retaining the President of Baseball Operations.

“I’m committed to David… we’re going to move forward. I thought we had a great trade deadline. David is smart. He knows what he’s doing. He’s very adaptable. He learns from mistakes. That’s what I want in a leader,” Cohen recently revealed to the press.

It is clear that the Mets need to take matters into their own hands, including determining Andy Green’s future with the team. With next season already in mind, it appears that Stearns has his place secured in Queens.

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Stearns’ numbers with the Mets

Since taking over as the Mets’ President of Baseball Operations in October 2023, Stearns led the front office through a dramatic 2024 turnaround, orchestrating a roster that posted an 89–73 regular-season record (a 14-game improvement from 2023) and advanced all the way to the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

President of Operations David Stearns and Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets.

However, his sophomore campaign in 2025 saw a step backward as the club finished 83–79, missing the postseason by a single game. Combined across his first two full regular seasons (2024–2025), Stearns built a total record of 172–152 (.531 winning percentage) and a 6–7 playoff record with the franchise.

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The challenges of adapting to MLB

This season failed to meet expectations for a team that decided to part ways with Carlos Mendoza midway through the year. The additions of Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luke Weaver and others were not enough to turn things around, and the adjustment period may have played a key role, according to Cohen.

“It’s not easy to come to New York with a big media presence and lots of eyes on you. It’s not easy to change teams in general,” he said.