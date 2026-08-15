NY Mets rookie A.J. Ewing promises to finish 2026 MLB season on a high note

Nothing has gone the New York Mets' way in the 2026 MLB season, but rookie A.J. Ewing is looking to deliver on an individual promise.

What was otherwise a promising rookie campaign for A.J. Ewing is under some scrutiny amid a dip in production in August. Needless to say, the New York Mets‘ present makes for a tough environment for a first-year player to shine, but Ewing still holds himself to a high standard, even if it’s only his first season in MLB.

That was made clear as the 22-year-old issued a powerful and honest statement about his recent outings. Instead of searching for excuses, the former fourth-round selection in the 2023 MLB Draft vowed to improve and promised results to interim manager Andy Green and the devoted fanbase in Queens.

“I am not enthusiastic with how the results have been recently, but I am more than uber-confident that I am going to turn it around and I am going to finish the year how I am going to finish,” Ewing stated, via the New York Post.

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Ewing’s first year in the Show

Selected with the 134th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, Ewing patiently waited for his opportunity with the Mets. Finally, he made his debut in the Show on May 12, 2026, when New York blew the Detroit Tigers out of the water by a score of 10-2.

A.J. Ewing #9 of the NY Mets.

Ewing had one hit and two runs in his debut. Since then, Ewing has had his ups and downs, but particularly in August, his production has hit a big bump in the road. Still, the young center fielder expects to turn things up a notch soon and end the season on a bright note, albeit any postseason dream is already completely crushed for the Orange and Blue.

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Ewing’s stats so far

Leaving this past month out of the equation, Ewing has batter at .265 with a .338 OBP, .399 SLG, and .737 OPS. However, his numbers so far in August bring Ewing’s stats down considerably. As a result, Ewing now averages .255 on the season, along with a .326 OBP, .386 SLG, and .712 OPS through 82 games with the Mets.