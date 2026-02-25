NY Mets’ new teammate of Juan Soto unveils insights from front office and Carlos Mendoza

During spring training, the New York Mets are diligently preparing for the upcoming MLB season, with several key players under the spotlight. A notable addition to the team, who has been playing alongside star outfielder Juan Soto, recently disclosed insights into the discussions they’ve had with manager Carlos Mendoza and the front office team.

“David [Stearns] and Mendy [Carlos Mendoza] were honest and straightforward about my future playing time,” Mike Tauchman told the media. “I appreciate their transparency. They mentioned there would be opportunities and discussed them in detail.”

After spending several seasons with the New York Yankees, Tauchman returns to the Big Apple, eager to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. Following a stint with the Chicago White Sox, the outfielder is set on making a lasting impression with the Mets.

“They’re giving me the chance to find my rhythm, earn starts during spring training, move around, and get comfortable,“ Tauchman shared during a press conference after playing against the Houston Astros.

Mike Tauchman former #18 of the Chicago White Sox.

Tauchman’s journey with the Mets

Despite the positive feedback from Stearns and Mendoza, Tauchman’s current minor league deal does not include an immediate roster spot. However, he could play a pivotal role during spring training games, especially as several roster players participate in the World Baseball Classic.

Following his .263 batting average with 9 home runs last season, Tauchman aims to contribute significantly alongside Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, key figures in the Mets’ lineup, and Kyle Tucker. If Tauchman secure a place on the Opening Day 26-man roster, he stands to earn a $1.5 million major league contract.

At-Bats: 1

Hits: 1

Home Runs: 1

RBIs: 3

Walks: 1

Runs: 1

AVG / OBP / SLG: 1.000 / 1.000 / 4.000

