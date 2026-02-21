NY Mets star Francisco Lindor shares real feelings on Freddy Peralta ahead of 2026 season

Francisco Lindor has seen plenty of top-tier pitching over his career, but few players have impressed him as much as new Mets teammate Freddy Peralta. After a quiet offseason, New York made headlines by acquiring Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, adding a proven arm to the rotation.

Since his MLB debut in 2018, Peralta has compiled a 70‑42 record with a 3.59 ERA, 1,153 strikeouts, and one save over 211 appearances, according to StatMuse.

Entering a contract year, the 29-year-old pitcher faces not only the challenge of performing in New York but also the opportunity to secure a significant payday next offseason.

Lindor didn’t hold back when sharing his impressions ahead of the 2026 season. “I’m very excited,’’ Lindor told MLB Network on Feb. 20. “This guy has infectious energy. His energy is great, he’s always happy. But when he’s on the mound, he competes. I’ve been on the other side of him dominating, and now I’m glad he’s on our side.”

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Mets looks on during spring training workouts. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Could Peralta’s contract situation influence his future with the Mets?

With the 2026 season approaching, contract discussions are already in focus. SNY’s Jim Duquette suggested a potential extension could be a four-year deal worth roughly $28–30 million per season, totaling around $120 million. “I don’t see the Mets going to five years on anything like that,’’ Duquette said. “There may be a change of rules in 2027 where there’s a salary cap…short‑term deals have been the focus.”

Will Peralta want to stay in New York beyond 2026?

Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo noted that any long-term stay in Queens is a two-way street. “Freddy Peralta, who’s a year from free agency, who’s never pitched in New York before, probably doesn’t even know if he likes it…he has to want to do it, too,’’ DiComo said.

He added, “These conversations tend to happen in March. You get down to spring training, everyone’s in the same place.” How Peralta performs this season will likely determine whether the Mets push for a long-term commitment or let him explore free agency.

