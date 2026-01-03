NY Mets get endorsement from MLB reporter as bold prediction is given over Cody Bellinger saga

The New York Mets are desperately trying to get the services of outfielder and former MVP, Cody Bellinger. However, nothing has been agreed with the player. The fact is, though, for one big MLB analyst, things are looking good for the Big Apple team.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted that Cody Bellinger will play for the Mets on Opening Day. He went even further, saying it will be on the left field and batting fourth for the Orange-and-Blue.

The Mets are keen on landing Bellinger with Kyle Tucker being the secondary option. For Reuter, if the Mets strike out on landing any of the two, they would trust Carson Benge to win a starting job in spring training. Still, the expert was adamant that Bellinger will be playing for the Mets sooner rather than later.

Jays landing Okamoto might make things harder

While the Mets are focused on winning the Bellinger battle against the Yankees, the battle for Tucker also turned harder. The Blue Jays landed Kazuma Okamoto, so they solved their infielder issues, and now will go all in on trying to get Tucker as an outfielder.

Kazuma Okamoto #25 of Team Japan.

The biggest issue for the Mets and Bellinger has been the years on the contract. While the Mets don’t want to commit to a long contract, Bellinger wishes to secure a huge, long-term deal. As for the Jays, they could poach Tucker from under the Mets’ hands if the Big Apple team doesn’t act quickly.

The Mets need a star to save this offseason

Plenty of hype was directed to the Mets before the offseason started and it’s been disappointing so far. Many stars left the team, no stars have arrived and fans are getting desperate.

Landing either Bellinger or Tucker would be a way to salvage the offseason. But the Mets still need more. They need better bullpen, and probably another outfielder too apeace what’s going on.