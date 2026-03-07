49ers lock in key piece around Brock Purdy before free agency with $17 million extension

The San Francisco 49ers want to get things in order before the start of the 2026 season, and one of their priorities was securing a player who has helped support the offense led by Brock Purdy. The franchise gave kicker Eddy Pineiro a $17 million contract extension to keep him from hitting the open market.

“Kicker Eddy Pineiro and the 49ers reached agreement today on a four-year, $17 million extension that includes $10 million guaranteed, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Pineiro is now off the market and will not become a free agent this week,” reported Adam Schefter on X (@adamschefter).

Last season, Pineiro was one of the players who helped Purdy and the 49ers secure key wins. The kicker converted 34 extra points while appearing in 14 games with San Francisco, finishing with an impressive 96.6% success rate, making 28 of his 29 attempts.

Developing story…