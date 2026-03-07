Ravens reach decision on the future of Lamar Jackson’s backup QB Tyler Huntley

The Baltimore Ravens will enter next season with a new head coach, but they still want the same arm that helped Lamar Jackson last season. That’s why they decided to give Tyler Huntley another opportunity, keeping him with the team for a couple more years.

The report came from Adam Schefter on X (@adamschefter): “Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million to return to the Baltimore Ravens, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.” The news did not come as much of a surprise, but it was widely expected following John Harbaugh’s departure.

Last season, Huntley had to step in for Jackson while he recovered, once again, from an injury. He appeared in five games, winning two of them. Huntley threw two touchdowns with no interceptions, finishing with a total of 462 passing yards.

Jackson will have all the help he needs

Not only will Jackson have Huntley for longer as his backup quarterback, but the team could also bring in another backup. It’s still unclear whether that will be Cooper Rush or another player. There has been no confirmation yet on whether Rush could return or be released, but at least one reliable arm is already secured.

Lamar Jackson speaks with Tyler Huntley. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

“Can confirm. Smart move. Huntley played well last year in leading Ravens to wins over Bears and Packers. In a league where demand for quality backup QBs far exceeds the supply, Huntley would probably have had a decent market,” Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic wrote about the backup’s extension.

Huntley has spent five years in the Ravens’ system and has been there primarily to step in for Jackson when needed. However, if he is asked to take on a larger role during the upcoming season, he would likely do so if new head coach Jesse Minter calls on him.