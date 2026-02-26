Phillies receive early injury update on Brandon Marsh following hand issue in spring training

The Philadelphia Phillies received an early-season injury update Wednesday as spring training continues in Florida. Brandon Marsh, the 28-year-old outfielder, is dealing with inflammation after an incident during sliding practice, raising a minor caution for the club as they prepare for 2026.

Marsh is an impactful player for the Phillies, having slashed .280/.342/.443 across 133 games in 2025 with 11 home runs and 25 doubles. While not a superstar, he provides reliable left-handed hitting and versatility across the outfield, making him an important part of Philadelphia’s roster plans.

“Brandon Marsh jammed his hand into the ground during sliding practice yesterday and has some inflammation/soreness. The Phillies are being cautious with him and he likely won’t play until after Monday’s off day,” Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What this means for the Phillies’ 2026 season

Although the injury does not appear serious, teams are naturally cautious in spring training. Marsh is expected to return soon barring any setbacks. The Phillies enter the season with a talented roster, having re-signed Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto despite missing out on free agent targets like Bo Bichette.

Brandon Marsh #16 of the Phillies looks on after a walk. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Advertisement

The Phillies will keep a close eye on Marsh, similar to how manager Rob Thomson confirmed Aidan Miller injury first hinted at by Bryce Harper, highlighting the team’s careful approach to player health during spring training.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes honest admission about Juan Soto’s 2026 defensive change

SurveyHow concerned should the Phillies be about Brandon Marsh’s spring training injury? How concerned should the Phillies be about Brandon Marsh’s spring training injury? already voted 0 people