Aaron Judge sends clear message to NY Yankees front office about the next Bronx ace

New York Yankees fans have seen plenty of exciting pitching prospects over the years, but this spring there’s a buzz around a new standout. Carlos Lagrange, the 22-year-old Dominican-born fireballer and MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 Yankees prospect, has caught the attention of the team and the spotlight of Spring Training.

The first day of live at-bats at Yankees camp, Lagrange threw a 102.6 mph fastball that struck out three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge, even after Judge had already launched a home run off him earlier in the session.

That moment left a lasting impression on Judge, who has in previous days also revealed surprising top three players he wishes to study in upcoming WBC, highlighting his focus on learning from emerging talent.

“This guy’s potential, man, is to be a front-line starter for the New York Yankees,” Judge said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “He didn’t care. He wanted to be out there, and he came right after us. That’s what you need if you’re gonna play in the Bronx. If you’re gonna play in New York, you gotta have that demeanor.”

Carlos Lagrange #84 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Could Lagrange become the next Yankees ace?

Lagrange’s 2025 season included a 3.53 ERA across High-A and Double-A and 168 strikeouts in 120 innings, signaling a high ceiling despite minor league numbers. His composure facing top Yankees hitters in spring training reinforced his readiness to handle the bright lights of the Bronx.

What’s next for the Yankees’ rotation?

New York’s rotation is already deep, with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon set to return from the injured list. But with Judge’s endorsement and Lagrange’s talent on display, it’s easy to see the young flamethrower earning a big league opportunity soon, adding even more intrigue to the Yankees’ pitching depth.

