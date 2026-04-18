NY Mets make Jorge Polanco roster decision amid nine‑game losing streak

The New York Mets made a roster adjustment during a difficult stretch of the season, placing infielder Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list while the team continues to battle a nine-game losing streak, a move that comes as David Stearns backed Mendoza amid the slump and the organization looks for stability.

According to the Mets’ official account on X, Polanco was placed on the injured list (retroactive to April 15) due to a right wrist contusion. In a corresponding move, catcher Hayden Senger was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and is already part of the club’s 40-man roster.

The roster shift adds another layer of difficulty for a Mets team struggling to generate consistency. Polanco’s absence removes an experienced bat from the infield mix, while the organization turns to internal depth options to help stabilize the roster during a challenging run.

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Jorge Polanco’s injury adds to Mets’ growing concerns

Polanco’s move to the injured list further complicates an already uneven stretch for the Mets, who have been searching for offensive rhythm throughout their losing streak. The wrist contusion limits his availability at a time when New York needed lineup stability and veteran production.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/ygwf8phgFB — New York Mets (@Mets) April 18, 2026

With Polanco sidelined, the Mets lose a versatile infielder capable of contributing both defensively and offensively, forcing adjustments across multiple infield positions as the club navigates its current slump.

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Hayden Senger gets opportunity amid roster shuffle

Senger’s promotion provides the Mets with additional depth behind the plate and another option for managerial flexibility during the stretch. While primarily viewed as a depth move, his presence on the roster gives the team coverage in a demanding part of the schedule.

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For New York, the decision reflects a broader need to manage injuries while trying to end the losing streak, with internal call-ups becoming an important part of keeping the roster functional.