Report: Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster, potentially with Messi, to be revealed just before deadline

Lionel Scaloni reportedly will take a few more days to announce the Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup, likely with Lionel Messi as the main reference point.

As some national teams have already officially announced their squads for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, the reigning world champions will take a few more days to do so. According to a recent report from Diario Ole, Lionel Scaloni would announce Argentina’s list between Thursday the 28th and Friday the 29th, with it likely featuring Lionel Messi as the main figure.

This announcement would come almost at the last minute, as all 48 squads must be submitted before the deadline, which is May 30th. The decision by the manager and his staff is due to the need to assess, until the very last moment, certain injuries affecting specific players.

For now, Lionel Messi knows that some of his teammates from the Qatar 2022 World Cup will not be included, while many others will still be aiming to defend the title. He will have to wait a few more days to finally learn who will accompany him on this mission.

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Doubts facing Scaloni’s Argentina for the 2026 World Cup

With the deadline fast approaching for Lionel Scaloni to lock in Argentina’s final 26-man World Cup roster, the coaching staff is facing a tense race against time to evaluate a crucial group of compromised players.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

In defense, the right-back position is a major headache: Nahuel Molina is recovering from a recent muscle tear suffered with Atletico Madrid, while his natural replacement, Gonzalo Montiel, is also battling a muscle injury sustained with River Plate, leaving both short on match fitness.

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Meanwhile, key defensive anchor Cristian Romero has been sidelined since April due to a partial MCL tear in his knee, but Scaloni is determined to hold his spot until the absolute last minute given his status as an undisputed starter. High up the pitch, Nico Gonzalez is managing a delicate physical setback of his own, and the rising midfield talent Nico Paz is under close medical monitoring his knee injury as the medical staff works overtime to see if they can safely hit the ground running.

The first challenges for Lionel Messi and Argentina

Argentina will kick off their Group J title defense on June 16 against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. For their second match, the reigning world champions with Lionel Messi at the helm will head to Arlington, Texas, to face Austria at AT&T Stadium on June 22. Finally, the Albiceleste will wrap up the group stage at the very same venue in Texas on June 27, where they will play their final group game against tournament debutants Jordan.