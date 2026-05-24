Lionel Messi raises alarms: Inter Miami star straight to locker room in last game before 2026 World Cup

Alarms have gone off for Argentina as Lionel Messi was substituted with a physical discomfort during Inter Miami's last game before the 2026 World Cup.

In what had otherwise been a solid outing for the Argentinian ace, Lionel Messi asked to be subbed off during the game between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union. Messi headed straight down the tunnel and into the locker room to be examined. Just weeks away from Argentina’s debut in the 2026 World Cup, fans in the Land of Silver are witnessing a potential nightmare unfold.

Messi had assisted German Berterame twice in the dramatic showdown between the Herons and the U. He looked to be in full gear and sending an encouraging message for Argentina, the reigning world champions, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, that could all change now.

Though far from being involved in a gruesome or scary play, Messi suddenly asked to be replaced and headed with a bit of a limp towards the locker room. His apparent injury is raising concerns as La Albiceleste are just 23 days away from their debut in the 2026 World Cup.

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Concerns around Messi

For the time being, there are no updates on what exactly happened to Lionel Messi. Based on the broadcast images, Messi appeared to be experiencing discomfort in his left hamstring, and the fact that he didn’t even head to the substitutes’ bench could be a reason for concern in Argentina. However, there is also a silver lining.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Primarily, whatever happened to Messi appears to be a muscle issue, and he was still able to walk it off. Secondly, he was cautious enough not to put himself at greater risk and asked to be taken off the pitch at Nu Stadium. Although the 2026 World Cup is indeed right around the corner, 23 days could be more than enough time for Argentina’s No. 10 to recover.

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Messi has no further commitments with Inter Miami CF for the time being and can now focus entirely on returning to full fitness ahead of Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria in Kansas City. Even at less than 100%, Lionel Messi is capable of doing things others can’t even dream of at full capacity.

Argentina’s World Cup schedule

The reigning World Cup champions will start their journey against Algeria on June 16. On June 22, Argentina will take on Austria, before closing out their participation in Group J with a matchup against Jordan.

Gearing up for their title defense in 2026, Argentina will face Honduras on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. On June 9, La Albiceleste will take on Iceland at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether Messi will be available for those friendlies—or if Lionel Scaloni and his staff will choose caution instead—remains to be seen.