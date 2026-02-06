NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes stance clear on clubhouse dysfunction rumors after 2025 collapse

The New York Mets, led by manager Carlos Mendoza, entered the 2025 season with legitimate World Series expectations, but what followed was one of the most dramatic collapses in franchise history. After dominating the first half, the team unraveled down the stretch and missed the postseason entirely.

After posting an MLB-best 45–24 record through June 12, the Mets closed the season by going 38–55, falling completely out of postseason contention. As the losses mounted, attention shifted toward possible internal issues that may have contributed to the slide.

That discussion intensified when manager Mendoza addressed the team’s dynamic during a recent podcast appearance, offering a candid assessment of the clubhouse environment. “We had a professional clubhouse,” Mendoza said. “But at times it became a corporate clubhouse, where guys respected each other, but we didn’t celebrate each other enough.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mendoza rejects claims of clubhouse dysfunction

Following widespread reaction to his remarks, Mendoza moved to clarify his position, pushing back strongly against the idea that the Mets dealt with internal drama or personal conflict.

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Speaking on The Michael Kay Show, the manager stressed that professionalism should not be mistaken for dysfunction. “We don’t need guys to be best friends,” Mendoza said. “They respect each other and want the same thing. But saying they didn’t like each other? That’s BS.”

Advertisement

see also Francisco Lindor’s wife sends strong message after NY Mets star won’t play for Puerto Rico in 2026 WBC

Different personalities, same goal

Much of the speculation focused on the relationship between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, two stars known for very different approaches and personalities. Mendoza acknowledged those differences but dismissed any suggestion of tension. “One is very outgoing, the other is more business-like,” Mendoza explained. “That doesn’t mean there was a problem.”

Advertisement