Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes stance clear on clubhouse dysfunction rumors after 2025 collapse

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke publicly to address speculation about the clubhouse following the team’s 2025 late-season collapse.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesCarlos Mendoza of the New York Mets.

The New York Mets, led by manager Carlos Mendoza, entered the 2025 season with legitimate World Series expectations, but what followed was one of the most dramatic collapses in franchise history. After dominating the first half, the team unraveled down the stretch and missed the postseason entirely.

After posting an MLB-best 45–24 record through June 12, the Mets closed the season by going 38–55, falling completely out of postseason contention. As the losses mounted, attention shifted toward possible internal issues that may have contributed to the slide.

That discussion intensified when manager Mendoza addressed the team’s dynamic during a recent podcast appearance, offering a candid assessment of the clubhouse environment. We had a professional clubhouse, Mendoza said. “But at times it became a corporate clubhouse, where guys respected each other, but we didn’t celebrate each other enough.”

Advertisement

Mendoza rejects claims of clubhouse dysfunction

Following widespread reaction to his remarks, Mendoza moved to clarify his position, pushing back strongly against the idea that the Mets dealt with internal drama or personal conflict.

Carlos Mendoza manager

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Speaking on The Michael Kay Show, the manager stressed that professionalism should not be mistaken for dysfunction. We don’t need guys to be best friends,” Mendoza said. “They respect each other and want the same thing. But saying they didn’t like each other? That’s BS.”

Francisco Lindor’s wife sends strong message after NY Mets star won’t play for Puerto Rico in 2026 WBC

see also

Francisco Lindor’s wife sends strong message after NY Mets star won’t play for Puerto Rico in 2026 WBC

Different personalities, same goal

Much of the speculation focused on the relationship between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, two stars known for very different approaches and personalities. Mendoza acknowledged those differences but dismissed any suggestion of tension. One is very outgoing, the other is more business-like,” Mendoza explained. “That doesn’t mean there was a problem.”

Advertisement

Survey

Do you believe clubhouse chemistry played a role in the Mets’ 2025 collapse?

already voted 0 people

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Which artists are performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?
Sports

Which artists are performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

Jerry Jones confirms final decision on George Pickens’ future with Cowboys and new contract for 2026
NFL

Jerry Jones confirms final decision on George Pickens’ future with Cowboys and new contract for 2026

MLB News: Red Sox bring in veteran Gold Glove infielder to compete in Spring Training
MLB

MLB News: Red Sox bring in veteran Gold Glove infielder to compete in Spring Training

Where to watch Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony live in the USA
Sports

Where to watch Winter Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony live in the USA

Better Collective Logo