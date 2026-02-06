Francisco Lindor’s wife sends strong message after NY Mets star won’t play for Puerto Rico in 2026 WBC

Francisco Lindor will not be wearing the Puerto Rico uniform at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The official roster has already been made public, and Lindor’s name is not on it. Due to insurance-related issues, he was left off the team, and his wife, Katia Lindor, shared a strong and emotional message about why her husband will not be able to represent the national team.

“Yes, let’s talk. Let’s talk about the pain and helplessness you feel when you’re not allowed to represent your country, even when it’s what brings the greatest pride to an athlete and their family. It’s not a lack of love or commitment; it was due to the tournament’s insurance issues that made him ineligible. The desire to put on that jersey remains intact, and so does the wound.”

Katia’s response was posted on Instagram, in a thread that was not originally about the New York Mets star, but rather the Super Bowl halftime show. A Puerto Rican fan (@marimar.sant) asked for her thoughts on the situation involving her husband, and her reply was direct, emotional, and unmistakably clear.

Does Lindor still have time to play in the 2026 WBC?

After the MLB Players Association revealed that Lindor would not be able to participate due to concerns related to his elbow, it appeared almost impossible for his name to be approved for Puerto Rico’s roster.

However, according to Master Flip (@masterflip_), a source known for reporting and anticipating key information involving players from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, there is still a small chance Lindor could be added to the 2026 World Baseball Classic roster.

“No. Private insurance is an extenuating circumstance, where if approved, he would be eligible to be added to the roster before the start of the tournament,” the reporter replied to a fan who asked whether it was already impossible for Lindor to play in the WBC.

Meanwhile, Mike Meyer of Metsmerized Online noted that if not for the insurance issue, Lindor would have easily been able to play for Puerto Rico. “Francisco Lindor will not be on Team Puerto Rico for the WBC. The last-minute efforts to secure coverage for him, Carlos Correa, and Javier Báez were unsuccessful.”