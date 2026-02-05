MLB Rumors: NY Mets set high bar as Pirates, other teams eye Brett Baty, Mark Vientos

The New York Mets have reshaped their roster aggressively this offseason, but those moves have quietly created uncertainty for two young hitters who were once viewed as part of the club’s long-term core: Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.

With new names filling key spots across the infield and designated hitter roles, both players now face a less defined path to everyday playing time. Their talent is not in question, but opportunity has become more limited as the roster takes shape.

According to a report discussed on Mets Hot Stove on SNY, teams around the league have checked in on both hitters, with the Pittsburgh Pirates emerging as one of the clubs showing interest.

“There are teams that like Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, especially Brett Baty. The Pirates are one of those teams,” said Will Sammon of The Athletic, while noting that talks are not active or close at this stage.

Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets celebrates his home run with Mark Vientos #27. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Why hasn’t trade momentum picked up yet?

Internally, New York still views both players as valuable contributors, particularly Baty, whose defensive versatility allows him to cover multiple infield positions and potentially see time in left field.

“I have my doubts as to whether they will meet the Mets’ asking price,” Sammon added. “If they were to look at making a deal… it may involve pitching and some maneuvering.” For now, that gap has kept discussions from advancing.

Baty is coming off the best season of his career in 2025, posting a .254 average with 18 home runs and a .748 OPS across 130 games. Vientos, meanwhile, saw his numbers dip from his 2024 breakout but still finished with 17 homers and 61 RBI, keeping his bat on the radar of teams seeking right-handed power.

As spring training approaches, the Mets appear content to wait. Whether interest turns into action may depend on roster clarity—or whether another club decides the asking price is worth paying.