Yankees Rumors: Team could make mayor trades at 2026 deadline after re-signing Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees are quietly setting the stage for what could be a dramatic 2026 trade deadline. After re-signing Cody Bellinger, the team has focused on protecting its prospect depth rather than making splashy acquisitions, leaving fans and analysts speculating about potential big moves later in the year.

Much of the organization’s evaluation centers on young core pieces, including Ryan McMahon, who now has an extended chance to prove himself at third base. Meanwhile, internal options at shortstop and catcher remain under review, and how they perform could influence New York’s roster strategy as the season unfolds.

The chatter recently picked up on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, where analysts highlighted that the team’s cautious winter approach may be deliberate. According to discussion on the show, the Yankees appear ready to leverage their depth and prospects to pursue impactful trades if the opportunity arises.

Are the Yankees planning big moves at the 2026 trade deadline?

“The Yankees are setting themselves up to go all-in at this year’s trade deadline,” said Joseph Solano, during a podcast segment shared by the show’s official X account.

Ryan McMahon #19 of the Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

He added, “I do think the Yankees are gonna do some chips-in moves this year,” he said, before pointing to unresolved roster questions. “I think they wanna see what another three months of Ryan McMahon feels like. I think they wanna see another two months of what the shortstop situation feels like.”

How does Bellinger factor into the Yankees’ strategy?

Solano also highlighted Bellinger’s contract, which includes an opt-out after 2027. That timeline effectively narrows New York’s championship window, making it critical to evaluate current players carefully before deciding whether to push for major trades midseason.

If internal evaluations reveal gaps, the Yankees have the prospect capital to act decisively. The 2026 trade deadline may well define how aggressively this team pursues a championship run.

