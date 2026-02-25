Trending topics:
NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes honest admission about Juan Soto’s 2026 defensive change

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed Juan Soto’s key defensive improvements for 2026, explaining how the shift impacts the MLB team ahead new season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets warms up during spring training workouts.
The New York Mets are preparing for a key adjustment ahead of the 2026 season, and it involves one of their biggest stars. Juan Soto is set to move to left field full-time as part of the team’s effort to improve defensively and strengthen its overall roster balance.

New York has made it clear that run prevention is a major focus after falling short in that area last season. Team president of baseball operations David Stearns explained that shifting Soto from right field to left field fits both the roster structure and the player’s comfort level, confirming that Juan Soto will need to prepare for that change in 2026.

Speaking during spring training, manager Carlos Mendoza addressed Soto’s mindset and defensive priorities, according to MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM via X. “He’s one of those players where it’s like alright, what’s the part of my game that I need to improve on and the defense is the first one and he knows it,” Mendoza said.

Defensive focus becomes priority for 2026

The Mets have emphasized that the position change is not about reducing Soto’s value, but about maximizing the team around a franchise cornerstone. Soto has previous experience in left field with the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, which made the transition a logical option.

Juan Soto #22 of the Mets celebrates with manager Carlos Mendoza. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The organization has consistently pointed to defensive improvement as a top priority after 2025. With Soto entering his age-27 season, the club believes refining his routes and positioning can make a noticeable difference in the outfield.

MLB Rumors: NY Mets could reunite with $1.4M All-Star to provide infield depth behind Francisco Lindor

see also

MLB Rumors: NY Mets could reunite with $1.4M All-Star to provide infield depth behind Francisco Lindor

How the change could impact the Mets

If Soto adapts quickly to left field while maintaining his elite offensive production, the Mets could see meaningful improvement in overall team defense. In a competitive NL East, even small gains in run prevention may prove decisive.

The combination of organizational transparency and player accountability reflects a clear message from the Mets heading into 2026: defense matters, and their superstar is fully on board with the adjustment.

