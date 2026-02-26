NY Mets’ Juan Soto shares honest thoughts on Pete Alonso’s departure

Juan Soto, entering the second season of his 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, spoke about Pete Alonso leaving the team. Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, ending the chance for the two stars to hit in the middle of the Mets’ lineup together.

Fans had hoped Soto and Alonso would play together for years. The Mets tried to fill the gap by signing hitters like Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco but replacing Alonso’s leadership and performance is not easy.

During MLB Network’s “30 Clubs, 30 Camps” segment on February 25, Soto shared his thoughts. “You know, Pete was great for the team. He was great in the clubhouse, and outside of the clubhouse, he was a great leader,” Soto said.

He also added, “But you’ve got to move on. We are all equal here. Everyone has a voice, everyone feels good and comfortable. Just have fun, bring good energy, and everything will go the right way.”

Juan Soto #22 with the Mets celebrates his home run with teammate Pete Alonso #20. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

What this means for the Mets in 2026

The performance of Bichette, Polanco, and other offseason signings will be key to replacing Alonso’s impact. A strong start in 2026 will help the Mets, their fans, and Soto move forward while building chemistry around the new lineup.

