Tigers reportedly add experienced left-hander following NY Mets release

The Detroit Tigers added bullpen depth this week by signing veteran left-hander Colin Poche following his release from the New York Mets, according to reports. With relief pitching often changing from year to year, Detroit decided to bring in an experienced arm before the season begins.

Poche, 32, has five years of Major League experience. At this point last season, he was expected to help the Washington Nationals bullpen. However, after a tough start, he returned to free agency and briefly signed twice with the Mets before being released in August.

Driveline Baseball reported Wednesday that Poche agreed to a minor-league contract with Detroit. Chris McCosky of The Detroit News added that he will not receive a non-roster invite to Major League camp.

Can Poche earn another MLB opportunity?

There is no guarantee he will return to the majors, but Poche has shown he can be effective. His best season came in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays, when he posted a 2.26 ERA over 60 2/3 innings and surprisingly recorded 12 wins as a reliever. After debuting in 2019, Poche missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Tommy John surgery before working his way back.

Colin Poche #41 with the Nationals looks on after been substituted. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

What this means for Detroit

The Tigers’ bullpen does not have many proven left-handed options. If Poche starts the season at Triple-A and performs well, he could earn another big-league chance. For Detroit, this is a low-risk move that could provide valuable depth if the veteran lefty finds his form again.

