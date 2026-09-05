NY Mets’ Nolan McLean downplays NL Rookie of the Year talk, focuses on helping his team

Despite a disappointing MLB campaign, the New York Mets have found one of their pleasant surprises of the season in Nolan McLean.

It is clear that in Queens, it is a matter of shuffling the deck and dealing again. This season has left much to be desired; however, performances like Nolan McLean’s give the New York Mets hope for a better future heading into what lies ahead.

The pitcher has been one of the team’s biggest standouts throughout the year, to the point that many have considered him one of the leading candidates to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. Far from being distracted by that, McLean made it clear that he is not focused on that, but rather on continuing to help his team.

“I think any competitor would want to win an award. Is it something I’m focused on? Not really. I don’t pay a whole lot of attention to it. My job is to go out there and compete for the New York Mets,” he revealed to the press.

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McLean’s great year in Queens

Through 28 starts, McLean has been an absolute anchor in the Mets’ rotation so far in 2026. He’s posted an 11–8 record with a sharp 3.06 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP across 161.2 innings pitched.

Starting pitcher Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning.

His stuff has been elite at missing bats, racking up 179 strikeouts—good for top 5 in the National League—while holding opposing hitters to just a .205 batting average. There is no doubt that the future is very promising for this player, and in Queens, the Mets are hopeful of keeping him around for many more years to come.

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More candidates for the NL Rookie of the Year award

While Nolan McLean is right in the thick of the race, he’s up against some serious competition for NL Rookie of the Year. Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds has emerged as a massive favorite after dropping over 30 homers and 100 RBIs, completely tearing up the division.

St. Louis Cardinals’ JJ Wetherholt was leading the pack for most of the summer thanks to his elite all-around game before being slowed down by an injury. You’ve also got Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin bringing electric raw tools and high-ceiling defense, plus McLean’s own Mets teammate, Carson Benge, who keeps lurking as a dangerous dark-horse candidate down the stretch.