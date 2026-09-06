Pittsburgh Steelers are motivated to take Aaron Rodgers back to the Super Bowl

In what will be his final season as a professional NFL player, Aaron Rodgers will look to cap his career by reaching the Super Bowl once again, this time alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers has one goal for his final season as an NFL player: to reach the Super Bowl once again. In fact, Mike Tomlin believes he can accomplish it alongside Mike McCarthy, while players such as Alex Highsmith are motivated by the same objective.

“We know our goal,” the linebacker said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review‘s Chris Harlan. “Not just get to the playoffs but when we get there to make noise. To win and go to the Super Bowl. But there definitely is extra added motivation to send ‘eight’ out the right way.”

A-Rod already knows what it feels like to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and he will look to do it again, this time in Steel City. Will the franchise’s long-held wish finally come true, with the quarterback capping his career with another championship?

Advertisement

Rodgers and McCarthy: A winning duo

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy were an absolute powerhouse together in the Green Bay Packers, capping off their run with that unforgettable Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2011. During their 13 seasons side by side, they transformed the franchise into a perennial NFC North juggernaut, stacking up eight straight playoff appearances and dialing up one of the most explosive, highly efficient passing offenses the league had ever seen.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with Aaron Rodgers.

Even though things got a bit bumpy toward the end of their era, there’s no denying that when Rodgers’ otherworldly raw talent synced up with McCarthy’s quarterback-friendly system, they were practically unstoppable and left an undeniable legacy in Titletown.

Advertisement

Rodgers’ last dance begins

As Aaron Rodgers kicks off his final NFL ride with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they face a manageable opening stretch that should let the offense get into a rhythm:

Week 1 (Sept. 13): vs. Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium

Week 2 (Sept. 20): at New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Week 3 (Sept. 27): vs. Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium

Week 4 (Oct. 1): at Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field (Thursday Night Football)

Week 5 (Oct. 11): vs. Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium

Advertisement