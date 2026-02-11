MLB Rumors: Former NY Mets pitcher reportedly inks deal with Rockies for upcoming season

One noticeable gap in the New York Mets‘ arsenal was the need for players who could strengthen their pitching rotation. Although the team secured significant signings in the offseason, it continued to lack depth in pitching talent. One player whom they had under contract for two seasons is reportedly signing with the Colorado Rockies.

Colombian pitcher Jose Quintana is said to be joining the Rockies for the upcoming season, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. “Jose Quintana’s deal with the Colorado Rockies is for one year at \$6 million, pending a physical,” Murray disclosed on his X account.

With this anticipated addition, the Rockies aim to improve their performance in the regular season. Aside from Quintana’s potential arrival, Colorado announced on their official social media channels that they have also signed Tomoyuki Sugano as a starting pitcher for the next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quintana could experience a significant resurgence following a challenging season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. Over 24 games, he posted a 3.96 ERA, allowed 120 hits, gave up 65 runs, and surrendered 18 home runs while striking out 89 batters in 131.2 innings pitched.

Jose Quintana #62 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on.

Advertisement

Potential benefits for the Mets

With Quintana reportedly awaiting a physical to finalize his move to the Rockies, the Mets could gain indirectly, as they are rumored to be interested in acquiring one out of two pitchers currently on Colorado’s roster.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets reveal plans for Bo Bichette in worst-case scenario regarding Francisco Lindor’s injury in 2026

Justin Lawrence and Victor Vodnik might be the crucial additions the Mets need for their pitching rotation. Quintana’s signing could facilitate negotiations for either of these pitchers, aligning with the Mets’ strategy to enhance their roster, as they are now worried about Francisco Lindor’s injury update.

Advertisement

As MLB spring training camps commence across franchises, both the Mets and the Rockies are optimistic that their minor league signees will develop into impactful players, thereby strengthening their rosters with high-caliber talent as they prepare for the upcoming season.

SurveyWill the Mets take advantage of Quintana's potential arrival to Colorado, adding a new pitcher to their rotation? Will the Mets take advantage of Quintana's potential arrival to Colorado, adding a new pitcher to their rotation? already voted 0 people

Advertisement