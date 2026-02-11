Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could gain incentive to option Anthony Volpe amid injury recovery

The New York Yankees face decisions regarding Anthony Volpe’s return from injury, a move that could have notable implications for the roster and team strategy.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Anthony Volpe #11 of the Yankees warms up before game two against the Blue Jays.
© Mark Blinch/Getty ImagesAnthony Volpe #11 of the Yankees warms up before game two against the Blue Jays.

Anthony Volpe entered the major leagues with high expectations, touted as the long-term solution at shortstop for the New York Yankees. After three full seasons to establish himself, the young infielder now faces an unexpected challenge.

Coming off offseason surgery on his left shoulder, Volpe is expected to miss at least the first month of the 2026 regular season. Meanwhile, trade deadline acquisition José Caballero is set to start in his place, giving the Yankees a capable replacement at shortstop.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted, the Yankees may have added incentive to not only delay Volpe’s return but also consider a minor-league option beyond standard rehab.

Advertisement

Could the Yankees send Volpe to Triple-A upon activation?

Sherman explained the service-time implications if the Yankees decide to option Volpe. “If Caballero is playing well, could the Yankees actually send Volpe to the minors upon his activation from the IL? he asked.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees warms up. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees warms up. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Spending even a few weeks in Triple-A could push back Volpe’s free agency by a full season, from 2028 to 2029, giving the club more control and flexibility with future contracts or trade considerations.

NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver clears the air after NY Yankees bag sparks spring training buzz

see also

NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver clears the air after NY Yankees bag sparks spring training buzz

Volpe’s path back won’t be simple

Last season, Volpe struggled in several areas, setting career lows in on-base percentage and stolen bases while leading the American League with 19 errors. Yet his streaky offense remained similar to past seasons, with a .663 OPS slightly above his career average.

Advertisement

Survey

Do you think the Yankees should option Anthony Volpe to Triple‑A when he returns?

already voted 0 people

For the first time since his debut nearly three years ago, Volpe doesn’t fully control his own destiny. Whether he regains the starting job immediately or faces a stint in the minors, the young shortstop will need to prove he can fulfill his first-round promise and earn back the trust of the Yankees’ coaching staff.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Mets, NY Yankees, and Blue Jays reportedly eyeing this available free agent pitchers
MLB

NY Mets, NY Yankees, and Blue Jays reportedly eyeing this available free agent pitchers

NY Yankees fail to complete re-signing and lose veteran OF to AL Central
MLB

NY Yankees fail to complete re-signing and lose veteran OF to AL Central

NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver clears the air after NY Yankees bag sparks spring training buzz
MLB

NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver clears the air after NY Yankees bag sparks spring training buzz

Winter Olympics 2026: Amber Glenn clears the air on music copyright problem with artist
Sports

Winter Olympics 2026: Amber Glenn clears the air on music copyright problem with artist

Better Collective Logo