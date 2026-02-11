MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could gain incentive to option Anthony Volpe amid injury recovery

Anthony Volpe entered the major leagues with high expectations, touted as the long-term solution at shortstop for the New York Yankees. After three full seasons to establish himself, the young infielder now faces an unexpected challenge.

Coming off offseason surgery on his left shoulder, Volpe is expected to miss at least the first month of the 2026 regular season. Meanwhile, trade deadline acquisition José Caballero is set to start in his place, giving the Yankees a capable replacement at shortstop.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted, the Yankees may have added incentive to not only delay Volpe’s return but also consider a minor-league option beyond standard rehab.

Could the Yankees send Volpe to Triple-A upon activation?

Sherman explained the service-time implications if the Yankees decide to option Volpe. “If Caballero is playing well, could the Yankees actually send Volpe to the minors upon his activation from the IL?“ he asked.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees warms up. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Spending even a few weeks in Triple-A could push back Volpe’s free agency by a full season, from 2028 to 2029, giving the club more control and flexibility with future contracts or trade considerations.

Volpe’s path back won’t be simple

Last season, Volpe struggled in several areas, setting career lows in on-base percentage and stolen bases while leading the American League with 19 errors. Yet his streaky offense remained similar to past seasons, with a .663 OPS slightly above his career average.

For the first time since his debut nearly three years ago, Volpe doesn’t fully control his own destiny. Whether he regains the starting job immediately or faces a stint in the minors, the young shortstop will need to prove he can fulfill his first-round promise and earn back the trust of the Yankees’ coaching staff.

