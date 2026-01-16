NY Mets reportedly could shift course on Cody Bellinger after missing on Kyle Tucker as new priority emerges

The New York Mets entered the offseason determined to reshape their roster with impact talent, and their pursuit of Kyle Tucker reflected that ambition. When that avenue closed, speculation quickly turned to potential fallback options, including Cody Bellinger, as fans and analysts searched for clues about the club’s next move.

Instead of pivoting toward another bat, the Mets appear to be reassessing their strategy. With pitching depth and rotation stability looming as critical needs, the organization is signaling that its resources may be redirected toward a more foundational objective on the mound.

That shift has sharpened the conversation around one name in particular. As the offseason evolves, the Mets’ priorities seem to be aligning less with outfield reinforcements and more with acquiring a frontline starter capable of altering the competitive balance.

A strategic pivot takes shape in Queens

MLB insider Michael Marino offered clarity on the Mets’ thinking, pushing back against the idea of Bellinger as a contingency plan. “As I said yesterday, the Mets are unlikely to turn to Cody Bellinger as a fall-back option having missed on Kyle Tucker,” Marino wrote on X, reframing expectations around New York’s next move.

Framber Valdez #59 of the Astros pitches against the Mariners. Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

Rather than spreading resources thin, the Mets appear poised to concentrate their efforts. “The more likely scenario for the Mets is to re-work those resources and make an aggressive push for Framber Valdez,” Marino added, signaling a clear shift toward pitching as the offseason priority.

Why Framber Valdez fits the Mets’ vision

Targeting Framber Valdez would align with the Mets’ broader goal of stabilizing the rotation with a proven, high-impact arm. Adding a pitcher of Valdez’s caliber could provide immediate returns while anchoring the staff through the long grind of the season.

As the market continues to develop, this approach suggests a calculated response rather than a reactive one. The Mets now face a pivotal stretch in which their ability to convert resources into pitching strength could define the trajectory of their offseason and set expectations heading into spring training.

