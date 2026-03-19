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JJ McCarthy’s fate in Minnesota might be sealed after Vikings sign new QB Carson Wentz

The Minnesota Vikings have made another important roster move that could hint that J.J. McCarthy's tenure with the team might be over.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

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J.J. McCarthy quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesJ.J. McCarthy quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have signed another quarterback ahead of the 2026 season in a decision that will impact J.J. McCarthy. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Carson Wentz returns for another year with Minnesota.

“Veteran QB Carson Wentz is re-signing with the Vikings, sources tell The Insiders. So Minnesota’s QB room now features three former top-10 picks: Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy and Wentz, who played well last season before a shoulder injury.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell appears to have a roster that is just one QB away from being a Super Bowl contender. After letting go of names like Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, he can’t afford to miss anymore.

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Who will be Vikings starting QB in 2026?

Kyler Murray would be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in 2026, although an open competition with J.J. McCarthy is currently expected. In this scenario, Carson Wentz would be an experienced option in case of emergency.

J.J. McCarthy’s future with Vikings

What’s interesting about Carson Wentz in Minnesota is that, as was the case with Murray, it would signal a lack of confidence in J.J. McCarthy. Insider Alec Lewis revealed that in 2025, the Vikings believed Wentz could take them to the playoffs before his injury.

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“Carson Wentz, back in Minnesota. The Vikings have rounded out the QB room the way they wanted to. Wentz had a lot of fans internally — many believed they might’ve snuck in playoffs had he stayed healthy.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
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