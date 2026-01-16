Bo Bichette Rumors: One clear favorite emerges between NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies

The MLB offseason continues to sharpen around Bo Bichette, and momentum now appears to be swinging decisively in one direction. As front offices reassess priorities and payroll flexibility, the market for elite infield talent is beginning to take shape with more clarity than speculation.

Among the clubs most closely linked to Bichette, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and New York Mets have all surfaced as logical fits. Each organization enters the winter with distinct priorities, with the Phillies reportedly still hopeful on re‑signing J.T. Realmuto despite ongoing Bo Bichette rumors.

What had been a three-team rumor cycle is now evolving into something more defined. According to a prominent national insider, one contender has separated itself, while the others may be pivoting toward an entirely different star pursuit.

The Bo Bichette sweepstakes begins to narrow

Veteran MLB insider Bob Nightengale offered a notable update that reframed the conversation around Bichette’s future. “The Phillies are the overwhelming favorites to sign infielder Bo Bichette while the Yankees and Mets will now be in a bidding war for outfielder Cody Bellinger,” he reported on X.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Blue Jays rounds the bases. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

What does this mean for the Yankees and Mets?

For the Yankees and Mets, Nightengale’s report implies a strategic shift rather than a defeat. Both New York clubs remain active at the top of the market, but their focus may now be aligning more closely with Cody Bellinger, reshaping their offseason priorities.

As negotiations progress, the Phillies’ positioning could soon be tested by formal offers and timelines. Whether momentum turns into a signature remains the final question, but for now, Philadelphia controls the narrative in one of the winter’s most closely watched rumors.