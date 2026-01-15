Red Sox–Bo Bichette rumors resurface after $130M Ranger Suarez splash

The Boston Red Sox entered the week under pressure after watching Alex Bregman walk away in free agency, a loss that left both a lineup void and lingering questions about the organization’s willingness to spend. For a fan base eager for action, patience was wearing thin.

That narrative shifted when Boston committed five years and $130 million to Ranger Suarez, a move that immediately reframed the offseason. The signing addressed a major rotation need and suggested a renewed sense of urgency from the front office.

But the Suarez signing also sparked a new round of questions: could the Red Sox make another big play? According to a recent report, the answer might be yes — with Bo Bichette once again surfacing as a name worth watching.

Are the Red Sox still positioned to chase Bo Bichette?

Following the Suarez deal, FanSided insider Robert Murray indicated that Boston remains active in its internal discussions. Speaking on “The Baseball Insiders” podcast, Murray suggested the Red Sox are still closely monitoring Bichette’s market despite the financial implications

Ranger Suárez #55 with the Phillies throws a pitch. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

“I don’t anticipate them being done by any means here, and the obvious name everyone is talking about with the Boston Red Sox right now is Bo Bichette,” Murray said.

He also added, “He is someone who still has interest from the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s got interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, and he met with (them) earlier this week. … It’s clear that Bichette’s market is shaping up to be very nice, which has been the case, really, all offseason.”

Payroll reality still shapes the decision

Signing Bichette at market value would likely push Boston beyond the third luxury tax threshold, an area the organization has historically avoided. Even with the momentum generated by the Suarez deal, internal caution around long-term payroll commitments remains a significant factor.

For now, the Red Sox appear to be walking a fine line between capitalizing on renewed momentum and maintaining financial discipline. Whether that balance leads to another major addition could define the rest of their offseason.