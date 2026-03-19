Sidney Crosby returned with the Pittsburgh Penguins after his injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Pens fell 6-5 in overtime in a spectacular game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the star spoke about how he felt after nearly a month without playing.

“Not bad. I mean, definitely some rust, but, I just have to find a way to make sure that I adapt as soon as possible. Every game is so big. If you come back at this point of the year, you got to find a way to get that timing and make sure my game is where it needs to be.”

The Penguins have finally finished a brutal road trip through Carolina, Vegas, Utah, and Colorado, so they will have several days of rest to prepare for a final push toward the Stanley Cup playoffs.

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Are the Penguins eliminated from playoffs?

No. The Penguins are not eliminated from the playoffs, as they are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 84 points. They control their destiny to advance to the postseason with 14 games remaining.

Is Sidney Crosby back with Penguins?

Yes. Sidney Crosby has recovered from his lower body injury and is available for the final stretch of the season with the Penguins. The legend lamented that, after coming back multiple times from deficits and taking a 5-4 lead, they were unable to capitalize in Carolina.

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“That’s what we needed to do. Put ourselves in a decent spot. We just couldn’t find a way to get through. It was a really good push, but we have to close those out. Ultimately, it’s about winning the game.”