Aaron Boone shares latest on Cody Bellinger’s injury and potential return to the NY Yankees lineup

Aaron Boone has consistently aimed to be transparent about what’s happening with the New York Yankees, and this time he was direct regarding Cody Bellinger’s back issue. According to the manager, the discomfort is similar to something Bellinger dealt with early last season, but he could be back in the lineup within a few days.

The update came from Bryan Hoch on X (@bryanhoch): “Cody Bellinger’s ‘back went out on him,’ Aaron Boone said. Similar to an issue he experienced early last season. Plan is to get him back in thelineup Tuesday,” Boone reportedly said.

It’s worth noting that on Feb. 26, Bellinger had said, “Hopefully I have some of my best years coming ahead of me,” fueling optimism that the outfielder would begin the season fully healthy. However, that may not be the case.

Bellinger and another teammate could return tuesday

Bellinger may not be the only player returning Tuesday. Giancarlo Stanton is also expected to be available for the roster that same day. Given their experience, both veterans are key pieces in the Yankees’ lineup. Last season, Bellinger posted a .272 batting average, while Stanton hit .273.

Despite having to deliver the concerning update, Boone emphasized that Bellinger remains confident about the team’s outlook. “I’m excited to run it back with those guys and I’m fully confident in the group,” Bellinger told SNY.

If Bellinger is unable to suit up, the Yankees have several options listed on their depth chart to cover left field. According to ESPN, Jasson Domínguez is one candidate who could step in if Bellinger’s back issue lingers. Other potential options include José Caballero, Amed Rosario and even Stanton.