MLB

NY Yankees star Cody Bellinger shares real thoughts on hitting behind Aaron Judge

Cody Bellinger addressed the media after his initial appearances in the New York Yankees jersey as he embarked on his second season with the team. He shared insights on the experience of playing alongside star outfielder Aaron Judge.

By Santiago Tovar

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses.

This isn’t Cody Bellinger‘s first time taking the field for the New York Yankees alongside Aaron Judge. As he enters his second year with the team, Bellinger was asked about his experiences playing with the Yankees’ captain. He shared some insightful thoughts on the matter.

In an interview with YES Network, the Yankees‘ offseason addition expressed genuine admiration for Judge and optimism for the upcoming season. “Having a front-row seat to what he does, I can learn a lot from his swing and how he prepares,” Bellinger remarked. “Ultimately, talking to him a bit about what he thinks of the game has been enlightening.”

These comments highlight the camaraderie between Bellinger and Judge, two hitters the Yankees are counting on to contribute significantly to their season’s goals. Judge has already laid out his mindset with a firm statement ahead of the Yankees’ upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Bellinger aims to solidify his place on the roster after last year’s performance and is eager to showcase his talent at this stage of his career to help the team in their title pursuit this year.

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Bellinger’s initial spring training stats

As spring training progresses, manager Aaron Boone is already assessing Bellinger’s early performances. While his numbers have yet to match those of Judge, he’s just beginning to find his rhythm.

Aaron Judge assesses NY Yankees' chances with Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt

see also

see also

Aaron Judge assesses NY Yankees’ chances with Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt

  • At-Bats: 2
  • Hits: 1
  • Runs: 1
  • Walks: 1
  • Strikeouts: 0
With Bellinger factored into the Yankees’ lineup this season, the fanbase believes in the team’s potential to become World Series champions. However, much will depend on the form they display during these initial spring training games.

Santiago Tovar
