NY Yankees’ Gerrit Cole clears first hurdle, but timeline for return remains unchanged

The New York Yankees received an encouraging sign from Gerrit Cole on Wednesday, as the ace right-hander delivered a clean inning against the Boston Red Sox in Grapefruit League action, marking his first game appearance since undergoing elbow surgery last year. While the outing checked an important box in his recovery, it did little to accelerate his projected return.

“I just wanted to enjoy all of it. That was my goal for today. No reservations. Try not to judge yourself too hard,” Cole said, according to SNY. “Just have fun. No thoughts about wanting to take a little bit off. Just go ahead and let it fly.”

After Yankees confirmed Gerrit Cole’s spring return, his performance, featuring velocity up to 98 mph and sharp secondary pitches, offered reassurance. Still, both the pitcher and the organization remain focused on a long-term recovery process rather than short-term results.

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Cole’s return shows progress, but Yankees remain cautious

Cole’s outing was less about results and more about testing his arm under real-game conditions. Manager Aaron Boone noted the significance of simply seeing his ace back on the mound. “It was exciting. Had the nerves over there, too, knowing obviously who he is to our team and what he means to us,” Boone said.

Gerrit Cole of the Yankees looks on prior to playing the Brewers. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

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The right-hander even handled defensive plays without issue, further reinforcing confidence in his physical condition. He followed the inning with additional bullpen work, finishing the day around 30 pitches.

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Yankees rotation outlook hinges on patience and depth

Despite the positive signs, Cole confirmed that his timeline remains unchanged, with a target return around early June. “I wouldn’t commit to it. Nothing has changed,” he said. “Still on track. Hoping it plays out that way. I’d be thrilled if it did.”

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While the current group offers potential, the Yankees’ long-term outlook depends on getting Cole back at full strength. Rushing his return now could jeopardize the stability of a rotation that, if healthy by midseason, has the depth to compete with the league’s elite.

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