Cade Cunningham diagnosed with collapsed lung: What does it mean, how does it happen and how long will Pistons star be out?

Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time, a stunning development for the Detroit Pistons as they race toward the playoffs.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the two‑time All‑Star and centerpiece of the Pistons’ franchise was ruled out after experiencing symptoms late in a recent game and receiving a diagnosis of pneumothorax.

This news comes with the NBA franchise currently holding the best record in the Eastern Conference, making Cunningham’s absence a seismic shift as the season enters its final stretch.

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What does it mean to have a collapsed lung?

Cade Cunningham’s collapsed lung is a serious medical condition that will sideline the Pistons star for the near future. A pneumothorax occurs when air escapes from the lung into the chest cavity, causing the lung to partially collapse and making breathing difficult.

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons brings the ball down the court in 2026 (Source: David Jensen/Getty Images)

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For an NBA guard who handles the ball constantly and drives into contact, this translates to an immediate inability to play, and rushing back could risk further lung injury.

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The Pistons will prioritize Cunningham’s full recovery over short-term returns, meaning Detroit may need to adjust their rotation and game plan without their franchise centerpiece.

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How does a lung collapse?

A collapsed lung can happen either spontaneously or as the result of trauma, and in Cunningham’s case, the exact trigger is still being reviewed. Spontaneous pneumothorax sometimes occurs in otherwise healthy individuals, often due to small air blisters on the lung that rupture.

Trauma-induced cases can stem from collisions, sudden impact or extreme pressure changes — all risks inherent in professional basketball. Understanding the cause is crucial for preventing recurrence and determining whether surgery, drainage, or simple rest is needed.

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How long will Cade Cunningham be out?

Recovery for Cade Cunningham is expected to last several weeks, but exact timing will depend on the severity of the collapse. Minor cases can heal in a few weeks with rest and monitoring, while more severe or recurring cases may require surgical intervention and a longer rehab process.

“He’s expected to miss an extended period of time. The Pistons are not quite sure how long it will be. Could be weeks. There is optimism he could be back for the playoffs”, Shams Charania said.

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The franchise will carefully monitor his return, balancing the team’s playoff push with his long-term health. Fans should brace for a stretch without their star guard while Detroit adjusts its lineup and strategy.