Freddy Peralta reveals the number of years he wants in a new deal with the NY Mets

Freddy Peralta will play the final year of his contract in Queens, with the New York Mets set to pay him $8 million for the last season of the deal he originally signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. However, the right-hander recently revealed he would like a contract that goes at least two years longer than the one he signed in Milwaukee.

“Freddy Peralta tells Jon Heyman that he’d like a contract extension for ‘seven or eight’ years as he approaches the final season of his current deal,” SNY Mets reported on X (@sny_mets). The Mets pitcher previously signed a five-year deal worth $15 million with the Brewers.

Signing that type of contract would essentially serve as a retirement-level security deal for any pitcher, and Peralta also admitted he feels comfortable with the Mets. “I’m really comfortable here. I’m not going to lie. I’d love to be here. And I’d love to stay a long time.”

A potential obstacle for Peralta

It’s worth remembering that after the 2026 MLB season, Peralta will not only become a free agent, but the current collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players will also expire. That situation could complicate the Mets’ ability to offer the long-term deal he’s seeking.

“He’s a free agent after 2026, and Fastball Freddy lived up to his nickname, telling The Post he’d like a deal for ‘seven or eight’ years. But while he may well deserve that off his fifth-place Cy Young season of 2025, teams are operating without knowing future rules since the CBA also expires after this season, making long-term deals dicey,” Heyman wrote for New York Post.

Last season was remarkable for Peralta, who finished with 17 wins and just six losses, making 33 starts with a 2.70 ERA. He leaves Milwaukee as a fully developed pitcher after spending eight years with the Brewers since 2018. Now the Mets will get the chance to evaluate his arm in 2026 before making a long-term decision.