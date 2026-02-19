Guardians make big decision regarding Steven Kwan for the upcoming season

As Major League Baseball gears up for another thrilling season, several teams are making strategic roster enhancements to bolster their chances. Among them, the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are a prime example, but teams like the Cleveland Guardians also aim to contend with minimal additions, relying on existing talent like Steven Kwan.

To optimize player positions and lineups for the upcoming season, the Guardians are considering placing Kwan in center field. This strategy aims to explore his versatility and assess his potential impact from a different position.

“We’ve discussed this a few times, given our roster composition,” stated Stephen Vogt on Thursday. “We’ve mentioned, ‘Hey, there might come a time when you need to play center.’ He’s also shown interest in trying out center field.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spring training adjustments could provide valuable insights into maximizing the four-time Gold Glove winner’s contributions as the team seeks to elevate its performance in the upcoming season.

Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates.

Advertisement

Kwan’s impact on the Guardians

Kwan’s influence extends beyond personal accolades. His talent, statistical achievements, and impeccable hitting technique have been pivotal for the Guardians, offering hope throughout the 2025 regular season.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets confirm roster move with Guardians in strategic international shift

One of Kwan’s highlights was his exceptional batting performance last season, boasting a .398 average in June. This achievement made him the first Guardian since Tris Speaker in 1921 to sustain such a high average nearly 70 games into a season.

Advertisement

This impressive stint occurred despite a wrist injury in late May, which required an injection during the All-Star break. Consequently, his average dropped from .285 in the first half to .254 in the second half.

Projected Guardians lineup for Opening Day

As Opening Day approaches, the Guardians are finalizing their lineup for the season’s inaugural game against the Seattle Mariners, a team also projected to make significant strides this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steven Kwan LF George Valera RF Jose Ramírez 3B Kyle Manzardo 1B Chase DeLauter CF C.J. Kayfus DH Bo Naylor C Gabriel Arias 2B Brayan Rocchio SS

SurveyWill Kwan make the necessary impact to secure a spot in the postseason this year? Will Kwan make the necessary impact to secure a spot in the postseason this year? already voted 0 people