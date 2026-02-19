Trending topics:
Sam Darnold’s key weapon during Super Bowl run makes something clear about the Seahawks as he faces free agency period

After helping the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl, a key weapon of Sam Darnold is facing free agency.

By Bruno Milano

Sam Darnold.
© Eakin Howard/Getty ImagesSam Darnold.

Winning the Super Bowl is one of the biggest achievements in the world of sports. The Seattle Seahawks just did it, but now, like any NFL team, some players end their contract. One of Sam Darnold‘s key weapons is facing that situation, but he sent a clear message to the organization.

For WR/Returner Rashid Shaheed, coming back to Seattle is the priority. Shaheed appeared on The Insiders podcast and said what he wants. “Conversations are definitely going to be heating up towards March. But you know, I would love to come back. I loved my experience here, I’m loving the Pacific Northwest, and obviously the organization is second to none. I kind of want to run it back. We just won the Super Bowl, so, you know, why not?”

Shaheed was instrumental for the team’s success. Not only did he become the deep threat of the team and helped Sam Darnold, he also was stellar as a returner on special teams. Shaheed’s impact on the roster can’t be overstated.

The Seahawks should bring him back

The Seahawks have $62 million in salary cap space, which is the sixth-highest in the NFL. Bringing back Shaheed, who is not an expensive player, should be a priority. Shaheed earned Pro Bowl honors this year for his special teams’ output.

As a receiver, he had 59 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns, which is a very nice output for a guy who is the third option in the depth chart. As a returner, he had 786 yards for two touchdowns. Hence, Shaheed ended with 1,542 all-purpose yards in 2025.

Shaheed was key for the Seahawks in must-win games

Shaheed turned the tide in Week 16 against the Rams. He housed a punt return that shifted the momentum of the game in Seattle’s favor, and then went to have a rush for 31 yards that almost killed the game. That pretty much sealed Seattle as the first seed in the NFC.

During the playoffs, he returned the opening kick all the way to the endzone and instantly put the 49ers in a world of trouble. It was a knockout blow in the first play of the game. In the Super Bowl, he had two receptions that ended in first downs for the Seahawks as well. The Seahawks really need him back as he is an absolute threat to opposing teams.

Bruno Milano
