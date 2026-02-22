Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

Jack Hughes scores golden goal for Team USA vs Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics: What NHL team he plays for?

Jack Hughes was the hero for Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game against Canada.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jack Hughes of Team USA
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesJack Hughes of Team USA

Jack Hughes captured global attention after scoring the game-winning goal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, delivering a defining moment that secured gold for Team USA against Canada and elevated his profile among hockey fans worldwide. Following the dramatic finish, many viewers unfamiliar with his NHL career began asking where the dynamic forward plays at the professional level.

Hughes is a star for the New Jersey Devils, the team that selected him first overall in the 2019 NHL entry Draft. Since entering the league, he has developed into one of the franchise’s cornerstone players, known for his elite skating, creativity, and ability to generate offense in high-tempo situations.

With the Devils, Hughes has emerged as both a scoring leader and a playmaking engine, helping drive the team’s rebuild into a competitive era. His Olympic heroics only reinforce his reputation as one of the NHL’s brightest young talents and a player capable of delivering in the sport’s biggest moments.

