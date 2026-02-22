Jack Hughes snubbed from 2026 Winter Olympics All-Star team with only two USA teammates included

Team USA beat Canada to win the gold medal in the men’s hockey tournament. After the game, the 2026 Winter Olympics All-Star team was announced, and Jack Hughes didn’t make the cut despite being a crucial player for the Americans.

Per Chris Johnston of The Athletic, the Milan Olympic All-Star team just featured two players from the United States, which is crazy as they won gold, and Jack Hughes is not one of them.

Connor Hellebuyck – USA

Quinn Hughes – USA

Cale Makar – Canada

Connor McDavid – Canada

Macklin Celebrini – Canada

Juraj Slafkovsky – Slovakia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should Jack Hughes be in here?

Jack Hughes scored at 1:41 of overtime to give Team USA the win in the final game. Hughes, who got high-sticked in the third period and was playing after losing a tooth, might feel snubbed after not getting into the All-Star team and with good reason.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Hughes’ goal secured the gold 46 years to the day after the USA beat the Soviet Union back in the 1980 Olympics, which was USA’s last gold medal in men’s hockey. That game is still reknown as the Miracle on Ice. Hughes now brought glory back to the United States at the Olympic level. His brother, Quinn, also scored in the quarterfinals against Sweden.

Advertisement

Hughes is the man of the hour, but Team USA has an unsung hero

While Hughes is the one getting all the attention, and deservedly so, there’s an unsung hero who actually made the All-Star team. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is regarded as one of the best in the NHL, but now his legend is at an all-time high. Hellebuyck was incredible during the game, having 41 saves, which brought him a save percentage of .976.

Advertisement

Hellebuyck also had a crucial save which was borderline impossible that kept Team USA in the game. He managed to elongate his stick just enough to deflect the puck at the very last second. Without that save, Canada would’ve likely won the gold and Jack Hughes’ heroics would’ve never came.