2026 Winter Olympics: Who won gold medal today in figure skating between Alysa Liu, Kaori Sakamoto, Ami Nakai and Amber Glenn?

Alysa Liu delivered a dazzling performance to capture the gold medal in women’s figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, sealing the victory with a breathtaking free skate and a total score of 226.79 points. The American skater rose to the occasion when it mattered most, combining technical precision with emotional depth to stand atop the podium.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, widely considered the favorite entering the event, claimed the silver medal with 224.90 points after another powerful and polished showing. The bronze went to 17-year-old Ami Nakai, whose performance and 219.16 total marked a breakthrough moment on the Olympic stage at such a young age.

American contender Amber Glenn finished fifth overall. Her medal hopes were effectively undone by an error in the short program, forcing her to chase points the rest of the competition despite a strong free skate.

Alysa Liu profile

Alysa Liu is a 20-year-old figure skating star from Oakland, California, whose fearless style and expressive skating have made her one of the defining athletes of her generation. Known for her technical ambition and competitive poise, Liu returned to the Olympic stage in 2026 as a more mature and complete performer, blending artistry with high-level difficulty.

At the Milan–Cortina Games, she trained under coaches Phillip DiGuglielmo and Massimiliano Scali, whose guidance helped refine her skating skills and presentation. Liu also contributed to Team USA’s success in the Olympic team event, earning a gold medal alongside teammates like Ilia Malinin reinforcing her status as a cornerstone of American figure skating.

Liu’s career has been marked by historic milestones. She captured the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships title after previously earning bronze at the 2022 Worlds, confirming her place among the sport’s elite. Earlier in her career, she became the youngest U.S. women’s national champion in history and one of the first American women to land multiple triple Axels in competition.

What song did Alysa Liu skate to at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Alysa Liu performed her free skate to “MacArthur Park Suite” by Donna Summer, a dramatic and emotionally layered piece that complemented her expressive choreography and powerful technical elements. The music’s sweeping crescendos and dynamic rhythm allowed Liu to build momentum throughout the program, elevating both the artistic impact and the intensity that helped secure her Olympic gold. A party to celebrate an amazing comeback for Liu.