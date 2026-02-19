FIFA expected to change Club World Cup format as Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool missed 2025 edition

The Club World Cup ultimately proved to be a success despite early criticism from clubs and players. While skepticism surrounded the expanded competition at first, attendance figures, global viewership and commercial backing reinforced its viability. Now, FIFA appears ready to adjust the format again, potentially ensuring that clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool are not left out in future editions.

FIFA and UEFA agreed to expand the Club World Cup to 48 teams beginning in 2029, following negotiations that signaled a shift in the relationship between the two governing bodies. The agreement reflected both commercial interests and competitive considerations at the highest level of club soccer.

According to The Guardian, the consensus followed the commercial and sporting success of the inaugural 32-team tournament in 2025. European powerhouses pushed to secure their presence in the competition and opposed proposals that would have staged the event every two years.

UEFA had traditionally resisted expansion, concerned that a larger Club World Cup could diminish the prestige of the Champions League and overcrowd the international calendar. However, approving a 48-team format became a strategic concession, viewed as preferable to the alternative of a biennial tournament.

Chelsea lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

Tensions between the organizations peaked in May 2025, when European representatives walked out of a FIFA congress in Paraguay in protest. The climate later shifted, and the agreement on expansion also served as a gesture of reconciliation between UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who are now seeking greater institutional stability.

Clubs driving the pressure

UEFA’s policy change was partly driven by pressure from clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool, who missed the 2025 edition due to participation limits per country and a four-year ranking system. Those restrictions excluded several historic institutions, affecting their global exposure and commercial projections.

The expansion will provide additional opportunities for those clubs, with the backing of the European Club Association playing a significant role. UEFA’s allocation is expected to increase from 12 spots in 2025 to 16 berths starting in 2029, strengthening European representation.

Likely structural changes

The tournament model is expected to mirror the World Cup for national teams, which also expands its format in 2026. A group stage featuring three or four clubs per group is anticipated, followed by knockout rounds, creating a demanding schedule and significant logistical challenges.

Negotiations over the precise distribution of berths among confederations remain ongoing. Current projections follow the World Cup model, with Europe expected to receive 16 spots, South America six, and other confederations seeing modest increases in representation.

Potential hosts for 2029

Spain and Morocco have emerged as early favorites to host the 2029 edition. The selection would serve as a prelude to the 2030 World Cup for national teams, where both countries are set to play central roles as hosts, further aligning FIFA’s long-term global strategy.