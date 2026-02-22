Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, Auston Matthews win gold in Olympics: Has Patrick Kane ever won an Olympic medal?

Often considered the best American player in NHL history, many fans wanted Patrick Kane to join Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics. While adding “Showtime” to the lineup could’ve added to the intensity around Matthew Tkachuk, Auston Matthews, and company, it’s safe to say the Stars and Stripes did just fine without him. Thanks to Jack Hughes’ heroics, Team USA is the best team in international hockey once again.

Following the win against Team Canada in the championship game, Hughes, Tkachuk, Matthews, and Team USA can now hang a gold medal around their necks. Team USA has captured its first gold in men’s hockey since the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid. However, the Americans have claimed other medals in the years in between.

As a result, Kane only has a silver medal to his name. He was a member of Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, when Canada defeated the Americans in sudden-death overtime. Kane also represented his country at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, but Team USA finished just outside the podium with a fourth-place result.

Developing story…