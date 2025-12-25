Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets rumors: Carlos Mendoza faces a competitor joining the chase for Luis Robert Jr.

Following Jeff McNeil’s departure to the A’s, Carlos Mendoza is reportedly looking to add Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets, who is also being pursued by another competitor.

By Matías Persuh

Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesLuis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox.

The MLB offseason continues to be in constant motion, with an endless stream of names moving between teams. The New York Mets are among the clubs looking to strengthen their roster, and following Jeff McNeil’s departure, Carlos Mendoza’s team has set its sights on Luis Robert Jr. who is also being pursued by a new competitor.

The interest in the outfielder is real and concrete. However, according to empiresportsmedia.com, the team that has aggressively entered the race for the White Sox player is the Cincinnati Reds, a club with strong chances of acquiring him.

As the days go by, the next destination of the former All-Star will undoubtedly become clear. And if the Mets end up losing the battle to the Reds, they will need to look for a new name to replace McNeil’s departure.

Mets sign Ofreidy Gomez to minor league deal

By bringing in Ofreidy Gomez, the Mets are sticking to a familiar strategy: prioritize raw power now and refine the performance later. While Gomez lacks a high-profile resume or a track record of big-league dominance, his primary appeal is undeniable—a high-octane fastball that consistently pushes 99 mph.

Ofreidy Gomez

Ofreidy Gómez #91 of the Baltimore Orioles.

Following an impressive stint in winter ball, the Mets decided his elite velocity was worth the investment as they continue to stockpile high-ceiling arms for their pitching depth.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
