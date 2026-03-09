NY Giants updated TE depth chart with Isaiah Likely as Daniel Bellinger joins Titans

The New York Giants signed Isaiah Likely, bringing a huge name to the roster. However, that’s not the only tight end move that has happened on the team. Daniel Bellinger joined the Tennessee Titans, so how does the TE room look like now?

Likely will become the TE1 of the team, with Theo Johnson being pretty much as important as him in the pecking order. Chris Manhertz also re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. Thomas Fidone is also on the roster until 2028.

Bellinger leaving is not as big of a blow for the Giants, as he is already covered by the team. Now, he gets the chance to make an impact on a rebuilding team in desperate need of good players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does the Titans TE depth chart look now?

Chig Okonkwo is the starting tight end of the team. Bellinger will enter as the second tight end in the pecking order, and Gunnar Helm will be the third man up. Next, David Martin-Robinson is also under contract.

Daniel Bellinger #82 of the New York Giants

Advertisement

Overall, Bellinger has a chance to shine greatly. Bellinger had only 19 catches for a career-high 286 yards and two touchdowns last year. Okonkwo had 560, but Bellinger is arguably a better blocker too. Hence, he could earn way more snaps on the Titans roster.

Advertisement

see also NY Giants re-sign TE Chris Manhertz as Travis Kelce is ultimately returning to Chiefs

What is Bellinger’s contract with the Titans?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are giving Daniel Bellinger a three-year, $24 million deal. This reunites him with Brian Daboll. Bellinger worked with Daboll when he was the head coach of the Giants. Now, Daboll is the offensive coordinator of the Titans, and gets Bellinger back.