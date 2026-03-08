Trending topics:
MLB

World Baseball Classic: Why is Taijuan Walker playing for Mexico?

Taijuan Walker is a Phillies starting pitcher who was born in Louisiana. Although he is American by birth, he is once again representing Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, a decision that appears to be driven by a strong personal connection.

By Richard Tovar

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Team Mexico
Taijuan Walker is another Team Mexico player who was born in the United States but is representing the country in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. His eligibility comes from his Mexican roots through his mother, which allows him to play for one of the tournament’s favored teams.

Walker’s mother, Nellie Garcia, is of Mexican descent. Under WBC rules, having a parent of a certain nationality makes a player eligible to represent that country, even if the player himself was born elsewhere. It is a situation similar to that of Jarren Duran, who was born in the United States but plays for Mexico.

Walker previously represented Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, so he already has experience in international tournaments with the national team. He was included again after another solid MLB season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, posting a 4.08 ERA in 34 games.

Mexico has international players on the roster alongside Walker

Walker is not the only player representing Mexico thanks to family ties. There are also cases like Randy Arozarena, who does not have Mexican parents but is playing for the country in the tournament after receiving important opportunities there during his career.

Alek Thomas is another player born in the United States who previously played for the U.S. national team at the under-18 level. However, like Walker, his mother was born in Mexico, which makes him eligible to represent the Mexican national team in the WBC, as is also the case with Alex Carrillo.

Where are the 2026 World Baseball Classic games being played?

A deeper look at Mexico’s roster shows that 14 players were born in the United States and, through family connections or other eligibility rules, were able to wear the national team uniform. For some it is their first appearance in the Classic, while others, like Walker, are making their second.

