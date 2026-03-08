World Baseball Classic: Why is Jarren Duran playing for Mexico?

As a U.S. citizen, Jarren Duran would normally be expected to play for the national team of the country where he was born in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. However, because one of his parents was born in Mexico, he is able to use a tournament rule that allows him to represent a different country.

Duran’s father, Octavio Duran, was born in Chihuahua, and his Mexican nationality allows his son, the Boston Red Sox outfielder, to be eligible to wear the Team Mexico uniform in the WBC.

Before representing Mexico in the tournament, which is being played across three different countries at the same time, Duran was close to playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. Ultimately, he was not included on the roster due to scheduling conflicts related to his future as an MLB player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not Duran’s first experience in the WBC

Duran is already somewhat of a “veteran” with Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. The 2026 tournament marks his second appearance with the team after previously participating in the 2023 edition. In that tournament he did not produce offensively, serving primarily as a pinch runner. He scored two runs and also worked as a reserve outfielder.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

In the 2026 WBC, Duran is playing a more prominent role. He has appeared in promotional videos, photo sessions and other media content highlighting him as a key player for Team Mexico in a tournament that also includes other MLB players such as Randy Arozarena, who was also born outside of Mexico.

Advertisement

see also World Baseball Classic: Why is Harrison Bader playing for Israel?

News that Duran would play for Mexico first surfaced on December 9, 2025, in a report from Tim Healey on X (@timbhealey). “Jarren Durán 🇲🇽 could easily be Team USA’s starting left fielder, but he chose to play for the Mexican national team in the World Baseball Classic. He’s proud of his roots,” Miguel Lugo wrote on X (@_miguellugo).