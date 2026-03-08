Trending topics:
MLB

World Baseball Classic: Why is Jarren Duran playing for Mexico?

Jarren Duran was born in Corona, California, and has been playing with the Boston Red Sox since 2021. However, in the 2026 World Baseball Classic he is representing Mexico, which has raised questions about how that is possible within the tournament’s rules.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Jarren Duran of Mexico.
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesJarren Duran of Mexico.

As a U.S. citizen, Jarren Duran would normally be expected to play for the national team of the country where he was born in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. However, because one of his parents was born in Mexico, he is able to use a tournament rule that allows him to represent a different country.

Duran’s father, Octavio Duran, was born in Chihuahua, and his Mexican nationality allows his son, the Boston Red Sox outfielder, to be eligible to wear the Team Mexico uniform in the WBC.

Before representing Mexico in the tournament, which is being played across three different countries at the same time, Duran was close to playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. Ultimately, he was not included on the roster due to scheduling conflicts related to his future as an MLB player.

Advertisement

Not Duran’s first experience in the WBC

Duran is already somewhat of a “veteran” with Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. The 2026 tournament marks his second appearance with the team after previously participating in the 2023 edition. In that tournament he did not produce offensively, serving primarily as a pinch runner. He scored two runs and also worked as a reserve outfielder.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

In the 2026 WBC, Duran is playing a more prominent role. He has appeared in promotional videos, photo sessions and other media content highlighting him as a key player for Team Mexico in a tournament that also includes other MLB players such as Randy Arozarena, who was also born outside of Mexico.

World Baseball Classic: Why is Harrison Bader playing for Israel?

see also

World Baseball Classic: Why is Harrison Bader playing for Israel?

News that Duran would play for Mexico first surfaced on December 9, 2025, in a report from Tim Healey on X (@timbhealey). “Jarren Durán 🇲🇽 could easily be Team USA’s starting left fielder, but he chose to play for the Mexican national team in the World Baseball Classic. He’s proud of his roots,” Miguel Lugo wrote on X (@_miguellugo).

Advertisement
Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Finalissima reportedly could decide its venue after crucial meeting between UEFA, Conmebol and Qatari government
Soccer

Finalissima reportedly could decide its venue after crucial meeting between UEFA, Conmebol and Qatari government

Trent McDuffie signs $124M extension: Who are the highest-paid CBs in the NFL entering the 2026 season?
NFL

Trent McDuffie signs $124M extension: Who are the highest-paid CBs in the NFL entering the 2026 season?

McDuffie drops three-word message in first post since Chiefs traded him to LA Rams
NFL

McDuffie drops three-word message in first post since Chiefs traded him to LA Rams

Aaron Rodgers makes harsh criticism to Steelers’ stadium amid rumors of his return
NFL

Aaron Rodgers makes harsh criticism to Steelers’ stadium amid rumors of his return

Better Collective Logo