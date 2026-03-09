Trending topics:
NFL

Kenneth Gainwell leaves Steelers for Bucs: Updated RB depth charts in Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ efforts to retool under took a significant hit as Kenneth Gainwell reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Santiago Tovar

Kenneth Gainwell of Pittsburgh Steelers (#14) looks on.
© Jack Thomas/Getty ImagesKenneth Gainwell of Pittsburgh Steelers (#14) looks on.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ backfield took a significant hit on the opening day of the NFL’s legal tampering window, as standout dual-threat Kenneth Gainwell reportedly agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gainwell, the Steelers’ reigning Team MVP, elected to test the market following a career year in Pittsburgh, joining a Buccaneers squad that spent much of 2025 aggressively chasing a deep postseason run.

Gainwell is coming off a massive breakout season in Pittsburgh, where he effectively transitioned from a situational backup into a focal point of the offense. Arriving as a Super Bowl LIX champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, the versatile playmaker showcased his full potential across all 17 regular-season appearances, ultimately earning team MVP honors for the Steelers.

The 26-year-old made the most of his 114 carries, racking up 537 rushing yards and five scores, but it was his career-high 73 receptions for 486 yards that truly set him apart. Now, Gainwell moves to Tampa Bay on a reported two-year, $14 million deal, looking to ignite a Buccaneers squad that is aggressively retooling after a competitive 2025 campaign.

Updated Steelers RB depth chart

With Gainwell’s departure, the Steelers must now pivot to replace the 1,000-yard production that fueled Mike McCarthy’s offense last season. The current rotation leans heavily on youth and internal development:

  • RB1: Jaylen Warren
  • RB2: Kaleb Johnson

Updated Bucs RB depth chart

By landing Gainwell, the Buccaneers secure a versatile weapon to pair with Bucky Irving, who established himself as a reliable playmaker during his rookie campaign.

Michael Pittman reacts with three-word message to trade from Colts to Steelers

The move provides much-needed stability to a room facing significant turnover, as incumbent Rachaad White hits unrestricted free agency and the club declined to tender restricted free agent Sean Tucker.

  • RB1: Bucky Irving
  • RB2: Kenneth Gainwell
