NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone can’t guarantee plan for Jazz Chisholm Jr. ahead of upcoming games

Aaron Boone will have Jazz Chisholm Jr. as one of his key players as the Bronx Bombers prepare for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

The injuries affecting the New York Yankees during this final stretch of the season have forced the coaching staff to adapt and find new solutions. Aaron Boone sees Jazz Chisholm Jr. as one of his key players in the rotation, and while he plans to keep him at second base rather than trying him at third base, the manager admitted that “we’ll see.”

According to what was revealed on Talkin’ Yanks, Boone’s plan is to move Anthony Volpe to third base this week, while George Lombard Jr. will remain at shortstop. With the playoffs just around the corner, the Pinstripes are looking for alternatives to put themselves in the best possible position.

The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched the AL East, meaning the Yankees will have to play in the Wild Card. Now, it remains to be seen what role Chisholm Jr. will ultimately have in the Yankees’ upcoming games.

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Chisholm Jr.’s performance at second base

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been a proper electric mix of speed, pop, and streaks taking over second base for the Yankees this season. Plate discipline and pure average have been a bit up and down—he’s hitting around .232 across 134 games—but he still brings serious dynamic threat to the lineup with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and an impressive 40 stolen bases.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a single in the second inning.

While his aggressive style at the keystone has yielded some defensive bumps, his combination of elite athleticism, clutch hitting in late-game spots, and game-changing speed on the basepaths keeps him as a focal point in New York’s overall game plan.

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Yankees turn their focus to what’s next

The Yankees are wrapping up the 2026 regular season right at home at Yankee Stadium with a crucial late-September push. They’re currently closing out their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 23 and 24, before heading straight into a big weekend division clash against the Baltimore Orioles from September 25 through September 27.

With the playoffs right around the corner, these final games are all about locking in momentum before October baseball takes over in the Bronx.

Key takeaways

Manager Aaron Boone plans to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base rather than third base.

plans to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base rather than third base. Anthony Volpe will shift to third base while George Lombard Jr. stays at shortstop.

while George Lombard Jr. stays at shortstop. The AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays forced New York into the Wild Card.